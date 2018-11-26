Packers' Kentrell Brice: Being evaluated for concussion
After returning from an ankle injury, Brice re-exited Sunday's game against the Vikings to be evaluated for a concussion.
Brice injured his ankle in the first half only to return after halftime. However, later on in the third quarter, Brice made helmet-to-helmet contact with Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and was slow to get up. Unless Brice receives clearance to return to the game, look for Ibraheim Campbell to continue seeing extended reps at safety.
