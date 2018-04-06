Packers' Kentrell Brice: Candidate for heightened role
Head coach Mike McCarthy recently indicated that Brice (ankle) could see an increased role in 2018, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I look for him to fight for a starting position," McCarthy said.
The Packers' secondary is seen by many as the team's weakest link and they've done little to address the concerns this offseason, outside of signing 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams. While Brice is a solid player who's improved during his tenure in Green Bay, 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones seems more likely to step into the starting gig left behind by Morgan Burnett, who was a perennial IDP asset during his six-year stint as the Packers' starting strong safety. That doesn't mean Brice can't carve out a significant role as a rotational safety behind Jones, but it does signal where fantasy owners should invest their capital in upcoming drafts.
