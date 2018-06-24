Packers' Kentrell Brice: Candidate for starting job
Brice (ankle), who's been fully cleared for football activities, was recently mentioned by head coach Mike McCarthy as a legitimate candidate to start at strong safety in 2018, Jason Wilde of the Journal Times reports. "I would definitely be shocked if we're not sitting here after the season thinking that he's definitely taken a big jump, because I've seen it throughout the offseason," McCarthy said.
Brice, who missed 10 games due to ankle surgery last season, received full medical clearance ahead of minicamp earlier this month after being a limited participant in OTAs. While many have been quick to anoint 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones as the heir apparent to the empty job at starting strong safety, it sounds like a healthy Brice is making quite the impression ahead of his third professional season. If Brice beats the odds and wins the job, he could be a sneaky upside pick in IDP formats given his tackle potential.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017