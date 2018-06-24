Brice (ankle), who's been fully cleared for football activities, was recently mentioned by head coach Mike McCarthy as a legitimate candidate to start at strong safety in 2018, Jason Wilde of the Journal Times reports. "I would definitely be shocked if we're not sitting here after the season thinking that he's definitely taken a big jump, because I've seen it throughout the offseason," McCarthy said.

Brice, who missed 10 games due to ankle surgery last season, received full medical clearance ahead of minicamp earlier this month after being a limited participant in OTAs. While many have been quick to anoint 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones as the heir apparent to the empty job at starting strong safety, it sounds like a healthy Brice is making quite the impression ahead of his third professional season. If Brice beats the odds and wins the job, he could be a sneaky upside pick in IDP formats given his tackle potential.