Brice (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brice has been earned substantial snaps at safety as a part of the Packers' "nitro" package, which uses safety Morgan Burnett as a linebacker. He's filled in well, making seven tackles (six solo), but if he can't play Sunday against the Bengals, expect to see rookie second-round pick, Josh Jones, to see a larger role.