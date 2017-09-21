Packers' Kentrell Brice: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Brice (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brice has been earned substantial snaps at safety as a part of the Packers' "nitro" package, which uses safety Morgan Burnett as a linebacker. He's filled in well, making seven tackles (six solo), but if he can't play Sunday against the Bengals, expect to see rookie second-round pick, Josh Jones, to see a larger role.
