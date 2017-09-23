Play

Brice (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brice did not participate in practice this week after seeing significant snaps the first two weeks of the season. The 23-year-old didn't usually play as a typical safety so the Packers may alter the defensive packages they utilize, although rookie Josh Jones would be his likely replacement.

