Packers' Kentrell Brice: Exits with ankle injury
Brice is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury.
Brice sustained the injury on the Packers first defensive series of the game and had yet to return as of halftime. Rookie Josh Jones is next up at safety for the Packers in his absence.
