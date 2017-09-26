Packers' Kentrell Brice: Full participant Tuesday
Brice (groin) was able to fully participate at Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brice missed Sunday's victory over the Bengals after injuring his groin the previous week. However, he appears to be fully recovered from the issue given his workload at practice. Barring any setbacks, expect the 23-year-old to return to his role providing depth at safety Thursday against the Bears.
