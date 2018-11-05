Packers' Kentrell Brice: Injures knee against Patriots
Brice injured his knee and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Brice's injury isn't certain. His absence, regardless of duration, is bad news for a Packers defense that has suffered a slew of injuries since kickoff.
More News
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Leads team in tackles in Week 1•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Back to practicing•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Avoids serious injury•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: X-Rays come back negative•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...