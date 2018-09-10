Packers' Kentrell Brice: Leads team in tackles in Week 1
Brice had nine tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Brice's tackle total easily set a new high, and the sack was the first of his career. He held off Josh Jones for the starting strong safety job all summer, and is locked in as the starter at the position.
