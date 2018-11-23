Packers' Kentrell Brice: Listed as questionable
Brice (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Brice sat out last week's loss to the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, and still appears to be progressing in his recovery. The 24-year-old was a limited participant in Friday's practice, and his status for Sunday's divisional contest against the Vikings could come down to a game-time decision. If Brice is unable to go, expect Josh Jones to once again slot into the starting lineup.
