Packers' Kentrell Brice: Moved to IR
Brice (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Brice exited the Packers' Week 7 loss to the Saints and, even though he was able to return to that game, hasn't practiced all week. Thus, it seems his ankle injury is more severe than initially thought. Josh Jones and Marwin Evans would figure to see more snaps in the secondary in Brice's absence.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...