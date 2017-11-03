Brice (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Brice exited the Packers' Week 7 loss to the Saints and, even though he was able to return to that game, hasn't practiced all week. Thus, it seems his ankle injury is more severe than initially thought. Josh Jones and Marwin Evans would figure to see more snaps in the secondary in Brice's absence.

