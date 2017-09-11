Packers' Kentrell Brice: Plays heavy snaps in Week 1
Brice made four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Brice did not record a start Sunday, but he essentially played a starter's role, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, as he was on the field for 47 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps. He figures to continue seeing heavy snaps with the Packers looking to get extra defensive backs on the field more often than not.
