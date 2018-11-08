Packers' Kentrell Brice: Practices in full
Brice (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Brice was limited in practice to begin the week after suffering a knee injury during a Week 9 loss to the Patriots, but appears to be nearing a full recovery. Barring any setbacks, Brice is on track to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.
