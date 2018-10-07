Packers' Kentrell Brice: Ready to rock Sunday
Brice (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Brice will continue to start at strong safety for the Packers. He made 21 tackles (16 solo) and one sack through the first four games. Expect him to log a hefty workload again, but his inconsistencies on the stat line makes him a tough IDP play.
More News
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Leads team in tackles in Week 1•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Back to practicing•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Avoids serious injury•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: X-Rays come back negative•
-
Packers' Kentrell Brice: Suffers potentially serious leg injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.