Brice (concussion) has yet to clear the concussion protocol, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Brice sustained the concussion during last Sunday's loss to the Vikings and has yet to practice this week. The 24-year-old's lack of practice reps indicate he's made little progress to clearing the protocol and seems unlikely to be available for this weekend. Josh Jones should take over at strong safety, assuming Brice is unable to play Sunday against the Cardinals.