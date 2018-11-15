Brice (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Brice's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that the starting safety did not practice all week and was seen wearing a walking boot. With Kevin King (hamstring) also ruled out for Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks, the Packers will be without two starting members of their secondary. Expect Josh Jones to slot into the starting lineup as long as Brice remains sidelined.

