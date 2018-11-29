Packers' Kentrell Brice: Still not practicing
Brice (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Brice suffered a concussion during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings, and has not resumed practicing since. He'll need to fully clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field, which puts his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals in legitimate question. If Brice is unable to go Week 13, Josh Jones will draw the start at strong safety.
