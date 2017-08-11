Packers' Kentrell Brice: Suffers finger injury
Brice suffered a finger injury against the Eagles on Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brice played in all 16 games last season, recording 27 tackles and one pass breakup. In his second year, though, the Packers are expecting a lot more out of him with the departure of Micah Hyde. He's still slated to stay behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett, but he could be used more in the nickel package as long as this injury isn't too serious.
