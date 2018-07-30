Packers' Kentrell Brice: Suffers potentially serious leg injury
Brice was carted off the field during Monday's practice after suffering a potentially serious leg injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Brice sustained the injury during a punting drill, while it remains to be seen if the potentially serious issue will be season-ending or not. Starting safety Josh Jones (ankle) is also dealing with an injury of his own, so Marwin Evans could be in line for reps with the first team next to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the secondary.
