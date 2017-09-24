Play

Brice (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brice has been playing a lot as Morgan Burnett spends most of his time at inside linebacker in the Packers' nitro package, so his injury shakes up the Packers' defensive game plan. Expect to see rookie Josh Jones filling in at safety.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories