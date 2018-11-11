Brice (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Brice exited Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins during the first quarter, and will remain sidelined due to an ankle injury. Expect an update on the severity of the starting safety's injury when the Packers return to practice next week. Josh Jones will serve as the team's top strong safety as long as Brice remains sidelined.