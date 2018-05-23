Packers' Kentrell Brice: Working into drills
Brice (ankle) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Morgan Burnett signing in Pittsburgh, Brice is destined for a rotational role behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Josh Jones at safety. Brice averaged 48.2 defensive snaps through six games before being placed on injured reserve in 2017, and he mustered 23 tackles (19 solo) and one pick. The Packers trusted Brice too, as they often worked in a nitro package that featured three safeties. If new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine follows suit, Brice could be a value option in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...