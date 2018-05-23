Brice (ankle) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Morgan Burnett signing in Pittsburgh, Brice is destined for a rotational role behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Josh Jones at safety. Brice averaged 48.2 defensive snaps through six games before being placed on injured reserve in 2017, and he mustered 23 tackles (19 solo) and one pick. The Packers trusted Brice too, as they often worked in a nitro package that featured three safeties. If new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine follows suit, Brice could be a value option in IDP leagues.