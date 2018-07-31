Brice underwent X-Rays to assess the damage to his injured leg, but results came back negative as he avoided any fractures, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Brice still doesn't have an official recovery timetable due to the nature of his swelling, but more information regarding his injury should become available later in the week. The issue was initially expected to be severe, but it appears he may have avoided a season-ending injury after the X-Rays came back negative.