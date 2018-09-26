Packers' Kevin King: Absent from practice Wednesday
King (groin) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Considering he was expected to miss practice Wednesday, King's absence shouldn't come as much of a shock. It's still worth monitoring the second-year cornerback's status as Sunday draws closer to see if he makes any progress after missing Week 3 because of the injury.
