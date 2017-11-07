King (back) is listed as active Monday versus the Lions.

King avoided the injury report until the Packers released their final one of Week 9 on Saturday. Fortunately, his back issue won't conspire to keep him on the sideline. Considering he's logged 52 percent of the defensive snaps while missing most of two games this season, King's 19 tackles (14 solo) and one pass defended are modest results in his first forays as a professional.