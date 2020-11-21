King (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
King was expected to return to the lineup after sitting out five games with a quadriceps injury, but his status is in question once again because of an Achilles injury. The fourth-year cornerback out of Washington is still traveling with the team, and the final verdict will be revealed with the inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Josh Jackson likely will start at outside cornerback if King can't go.