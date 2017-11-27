Packers' Kevin King: Aggravates shoulder injury
King injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Steelers and his return is questionable.
King seemingly aggravated the shoulder injury that originally caused him to draw the questionable tag for Sunday's contest. His absence likely means more snaps for Josh Hawkins and Lenzy Pipkins.
