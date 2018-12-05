The Packers placed King (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After a bout with a groin injury early in the season, King has missed the past four games due to a hamstring concern, which will force him to injured reserve for the second time in as many campaigns. In 15 career contests, he's totaled 45 tackles (36 solo), one interception and one fumble recovery, showing promise as a 2017 second-round pick. King will utilize the upcoming offseason to set himself up to avoid the injuries that have so far plagued him in his brief career.

