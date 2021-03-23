King signed a one-year contract worth $6 million with the Packers on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
King finished the 2020 season with 57 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He allowed a 96.2 passer rating in coverage, but his ugly performance in the NFC Championship Game was a tough way to end his fourth season with the Packers. Nevertheless, King's one-year pact with the Packers will allow him to prove himself while providing the team with some stability at the position as they potentially look to replace him through the draft.