King (hamstring) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

King did not take part in Green Bay's minicamp a month ago while he continued to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Now, it appears he is approaching full strength, and the Packers will likely continue to ease King back into the swing of things before the start of training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories