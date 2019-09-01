King (hamstring) participated in Sunday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King's hamstring injury prevented him from seeing any preseason action. The 24-year-old's participation Sunday certainly bodes well for his status for Thursday's regular-season opener against Chicago, but his participation over the next few days will still be worth monitoring.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week