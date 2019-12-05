Play

King has an abdominal injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

King secured his fourth interception of the season during Sunday's win over the Giants, but he apparently picked up the abdominal injury at some point during the contest. The fact 24-year-old is starting the week on the practice field indicates he's likely on track to play Week 14.

