Play

King (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

King suffered a groin injury in Week 4's loss to the Eagles and he's still battling it nearly a week later. The third-year pro is no stranger to muscle injuries, as he sat out a total of 10 games last year between groin and hamstring injuries. He's trending toward sitting out Sunday versus the Cowboys but will try to get onto the practice field either Thursday or Friday. If King can't go, Tramon Williams may bump outside, otherwise either Tony Brown (hamstring) or Josh Jackson will serve as the Packers' No. 2 outside corner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories