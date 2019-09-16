King had a solo tackle and an interception in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

King made things tough for the Vikings' talented wide receiver duo all day Sunday, and he made a notable impact on the game late in the contest, picking off a pass in the end zone with just over five minutes to go. King's snaps were limited in Week 1 with him seeing minimal preseason action due to a hamstring, but he played nearly every defensive snap Sunday, taking the field on 64 of a possible 65 plays. Injuries limited King to just 15 games over his first two seasons, but if he stays healthy, expect him to continue playing nearly every down moving forward.