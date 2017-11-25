King (shoulder) is considered questionable for the Packers' Week 12 game versus the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King, who was sideline for last week's loss to the Ravens, has been able to practices fully Thursday and Friday. Thus, the rookie is seemingly more on the probable side of his questionable designation. However, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time Sunday night.

