Packers' Kevin King: Doubtful for Sunday
King (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
King did not participate at practice this week after exiting Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a concussion. Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins are now in-line for increased roles against the Vikings, especially if Davon House (quadriceps) is also sidelined.
