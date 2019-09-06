King had five solo tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

King could have had an even bigger game had his deflection turned into an interception on a ball that slipped through his hands, but he still made a notable impact despite playing just 42 of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps (58 percent). King did not play in the preseason due to a sore hamstring and has a lengthy injury history, so the Packers likely wanted to ease his workload in Week 1. King is one of the Packers' best two corners, though, so his snap count could increase as he gets closer to -- and remains at or near -- 100 percent.