Packers' Kevin King: Effective in limited snaps
King had five solo tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
King could have had an even bigger game had his deflection turned into an interception on a ball that slipped through his hands, but he still made a notable impact despite playing just 42 of the Packers' 73 defensive snaps (58 percent). King did not play in the preseason due to a sore hamstring and has a lengthy injury history, so the Packers likely wanted to ease his workload in Week 1. King is one of the Packers' best two corners, though, so his snap count could increase as he gets closer to -- and remains at or near -- 100 percent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...