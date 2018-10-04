King (groin) said he feels "ready going forward," Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

King missed two regular season games in a row due to a groin injury, but has logged two full practices in a row and appears on track to suit up for Sunday's game in Detroit. The second-year cornerback will rejoin a Packers' secondary tasked with combating a Matthew Stafford-led Lions passing attack consisting of Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay.