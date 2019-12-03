Play

King recorded three tackles (two solo), two passes defensed and an interception across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

King leads the Packers with four interceptions this season, with the most recent coming at the beginning of the second quarter against Daniel Jones and the Giants. He'll now shift his focus to rookie Dwayne Haskins, who has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season.

