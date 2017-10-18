King (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Putting in every practice rep doesn't mean King has emerged from the concussion protocol, but he's likely in the last 1-to-2 phases 10 days removed from suffering the injury Week 5. After Quinten Rollins landed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, King's presence will be key to fielding a competent pass defense moving forward, especially with Damarious Randall (hamstring) dealing with an ailment of his own. The final injury report of the week could clear up King's status, at the very least.