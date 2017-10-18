Packers' Kevin King: Full practice Wednesday
King (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Putting in every practice rep doesn't mean King has emerged from the concussion protocol, but he's likely in the last 1-to-2 phases 10 days removed from suffering the injury Week 5. After Quinten Rollins landed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, King's presence will be key to fielding a competent pass defense moving forward, especially with Damarious Randall (hamstring) dealing with an ailment of his own. The final injury report of the week could clear up King's status, at the very least.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...