Packers' Kevin King: Full recovery expected
The Packers believe King will make a full recovery from December surgery on his left shoulder, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "It sounds like everything is going good," general manager Brian Gutekunst said Thursday. "You never like to see that with young players, but yeah, I don't think so [regarding long-term issues]."
King's rookie campaign was fraught with shoulder dislocations from training camp onward, resulting in his shutdown after Week 12. With six weeks in the rearview mirror from the procedure, the 2017 second-round pick can now focus on locking down a spot opposite Damarious Randall in the starting secondary, depending on how the Packers proceed with roster construction in the offseason.
