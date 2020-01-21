Play

King played in 15 regular-season games in 2019 and tallied 66 tackles (56 solo), five interceptions, a sack, and 15 pass deflections.

King showed promise in his first two seasons after being taken in the second round in 2017, but due to injuries he appeared in just 15 of a possible 32 games. He stayed healthy in 2019, and when it was all said and done he set career highs nearly across the board and picked off as many or more passes than all but three players in the league. King will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2020, so he will have more incentive than ever to stay healthy and productive.

