King had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Oakland.

King continued his strong season as he secured his third interception of the year on a tipped ball in the endzone. The 24-year-old had only one pick through his first two years (15 games), but he's playing well in 2019 in the starting role.

