Packers' Kevin King: Grabs third interception
King had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Oakland.
King continued his strong season as he secured his third interception of the year on a tipped ball in the endzone. The 24-year-old had only one pick through his first two years (15 games), but he's playing well in 2019 in the starting role.
