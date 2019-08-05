Packers' Kevin King: Hamstring issue downplayed
General manager Brian Gutekunst said he's "not too concerned" about King's hamstring injury, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
King suffered the injury during Friday's practice and has yet to return to the field. Gutekunst may have downplayed the issue, but the fact King missed 10 games due to a hamstring injury last season remains a cause for concern.
