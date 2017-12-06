Packers' Kevin King: Heads to IR
King (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, effectively ending his season.
King was able to play through this injury on a few occasions this season, but the Packers have decided enough is enough after he sat out in Week 13. The rookie second-round pick has been a top cornerback for the Packers this season, often covering opponent's best receivers. With just 28 tackles and five pass breakups through nine games, though, King wasn't much of a fantasy asset in his first campaign. Demetri Goodson (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and will take King's roster spot.
More News
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...