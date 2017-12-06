King (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, effectively ending his season.

King was able to play through this injury on a few occasions this season, but the Packers have decided enough is enough after he sat out in Week 13. The rookie second-round pick has been a top cornerback for the Packers this season, often covering opponent's best receivers. With just 28 tackles and five pass breakups through nine games, though, King wasn't much of a fantasy asset in his first campaign. Demetri Goodson (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and will take King's roster spot.