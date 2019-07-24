Packers' Kevin King: Healthy for camp
King (shoulder) is active and ready to go for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
King was a first-round pick by the Packers in 2017. While he has shown plenty of promise when on the field, he has only suited up for 15 games through his first two seasons. Thus, his clear bill of health to kick off the 2019 campaign is certainly a sign for optimism for Green Bay's defensive backfield. The 24-year-old is currently slated to start opposite Jaire Alexander as the team's No. 1 cornerback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...