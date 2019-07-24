King (shoulder) is active and ready to go for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

King was a first-round pick by the Packers in 2017. While he has shown plenty of promise when on the field, he has only suited up for 15 games through his first two seasons. Thus, his clear bill of health to kick off the 2019 campaign is certainly a sign for optimism for Green Bay's defensive backfield. The 24-year-old is currently slated to start opposite Jaire Alexander as the team's No. 1 cornerback.