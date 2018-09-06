King (shoulder) avoided the Week 1 injury report, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

King's rookie season was abbreviated due to suffering left shoulder separations on numerous occasions, spurring surgery on Dec. 12. He wasn't more than a limited participant during the offseason program, after which his workload was capped again in August due to a right shoulder injury. With his health clear in advance of Week 1, he'll compose a much-improved cornerback corps opposite Tramon Williams and alongside first-year slot corner Jaire Alexander.

More News
Our Latest Stories