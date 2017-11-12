Packers' Kevin King: Hurts shoulder Sunday
King injured his shoulder Sunday against the Bears, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
King had two solo tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's win, giving him a season total of 24 tackles (18 solo) and four pass breakups. He has worked his way into a starting role for Green Bay and has proven himself as a lockdown corner. If he's unable to recover for Week 11's game against the Ravens, Damarious Randall and Lenzy Pipkins will both see an increase in snaps.
