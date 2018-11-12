King (hamstring) was inactive for Sunday's win over Miami, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

King injured his hamstring against the Patriots in Week 9 and was considered unlikely to play entering Sunday's game. It's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's Week 11 matchup with Seattle. Look for Josh Jackson to see some extra snaps if King is again held out.

