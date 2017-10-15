Play

King (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday in Minnesota, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After King was unable to practice all week due to a concussion, his absence doesn't come as a surprise. With Davon House (quadriceps) also out of commission, the Packers defense will entrust third-year cornerbacks Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins with top billing on the outside.

